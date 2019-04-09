Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May be primed for playoff success
Johnson finished the season with 29 goals and 47 points in 80 games.
Last season, Johnson struggled in the postseason. But his previous two years, he delivered 40 points in 43 games. Johnson could deliver sneaky fantasy value in postseason formats.
