Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May play Tuesday
Coach Jon Cooper said Johnson (lower body) could play in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was just starting to heat up, recording three goals and an assist over the four games preceding his injury. If he's able to play Tuesday, the 30-year-old could be in line for a top-six role since Nikita Kucherov's (lower body) status is uncertain.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out next two contests•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Still nursing injury•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Set to miss time•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Four points in last four games•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opportunity no longer knocking•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scores OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.