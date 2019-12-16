Play

Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May play Tuesday

Coach Jon Cooper said Johnson (lower body) could play in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was just starting to heat up, recording three goals and an assist over the four games preceding his injury. If he's able to play Tuesday, the 30-year-old could be in line for a top-six role since Nikita Kucherov's (lower body) status is uncertain.

More News
Our Latest Stories