Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Nets late game-winner
Johnson scored the game-deciding goal with less than two minutes to play Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Johnson's goal sealed New York's fate while Steven Stamkos' empty-net marker with 10 seconds remaining provided some last-second insurance Thursday night. Meanwhile, Johnson, 28, now has six goals and six assists for 12 points in 15 games and has recorded points in three straight.
