Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Nets late game-winner

Johnson scored the game-deciding goal with less than two minutes to play Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Johnson's goal sealed New York's fate while Steven Stamkos' empty-net marker with 10 seconds remaining provided some last-second insurance Thursday night. Meanwhile, Johnson, 28, now has six goals and six assists for 12 points in 15 games and has recorded points in three straight.

More News
Our Latest Stories