Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Nets second goal of the season

Johnson scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

It came on the power play. Johnson doesn't have elite linemates like he had in the past, so it's hard to imagine that he'll deliver near-career marks. His owners should watch for a streak to develop and then work to see what return can be had in a trade. If Johnson's linemate limitations continue, you probably want him on someone else's squad, not yours.