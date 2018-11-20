Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not delivering for fantasy owners
After putting up five points in his first three games, Johnson has just nine points in his last 17 contests.
Johnson hasn't managed a multi-point game in November. And three of the five points he has scored in 10 games this month have come on the man advantage. Most fantasy formats weight heavily in that category, but there seems to be underlying issues with Johnson's five-on-five approach. At this rate, a 40-45 point (projected) pivot has fantasy value only in the deepest of formats.
