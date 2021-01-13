After clearing waivers, Johnson has been assigned to the taxi squad and will not be eligible to suit up against Chicago on Wednesday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

This was expected, as the Lightning are tight against the salary cap and needed to get creative with waiver and taxi squad transactions in advance of Wednesday's season-opener. Luke Schenn joins Johnson on the taxi squad, with both players eligible to play Friday (also against the Blackhawks). It's unclear at this point if they'll be in the lineup for that contest, however.