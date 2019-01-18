Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not likely to be out long

Johnson (lower body) has effectively been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks, with assistant Lightning coach Derek Lalonde adding he'd "be surprised" if the forward wasn't back after the (All-Star) break," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Bolts can afford to take all necessary precautions regarding Johnson since the team is the early favorite to win the Presidents' Trophy. By resting him Saturday, he'll have all the way until Jan. 30 to prepare for the subsequent contest. Look for Derek Martel or Mathieu Joseph to sub in against Team Teal on Saturday.