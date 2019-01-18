Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not likely to be out long
Johnson (lower body) has effectively been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks, with assistant Lightning coach Derek Lalonde adding he'd "be surprised" if the forward wasn't back after the (All-Star) break," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Bolts can afford to take all necessary precautions regarding Johnson since the team is the early favorite to win the Presidents' Trophy. By resting him Saturday, he'll have all the way until Jan. 30 to prepare for the subsequent contest. Look for Derek Martel or Mathieu Joseph to sub in against Team Teal on Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Exits due to injury•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Records two helpers•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Delivering goals becoming easy•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Racking up goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...