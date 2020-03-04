Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Notches 30th point
Johnson dished out an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.
Johnson's in danger of finishing with a career low in points, as he just notched his 30th point after 61 games. He's getting fewer opportunities -- his average of 14:33 per game is the lowest since his rookie year -- on the third line, and it's been an especially tough stretch with just three points over the past 12 contests.
