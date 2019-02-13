Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Offense plays disappearing act
Johnson has a single point in 11 games.
It was a goal and his only one in 17 games, although he does have four helpers in that span. Johnson suffered what was believed to be a lower-body injury in a game right before the All-Star break. He missed just one game, but one has to wonder if that injury isn't affecting his game. Johnson has no fantasy value right now, despite having 30 points in his first 38 games.
