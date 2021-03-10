Johnson scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Johnson gave the Lightning their first lead at 13:04 of the first period. That didn't hold up, but he went on to set up Blake Coleman for the game-winning goal in overtime. The multi-point effort was Johnson's third of the year. He has 12 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 23 games.