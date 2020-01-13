Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opens scoring in loss

Johnson netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Johnson tallied 37 seconds into the second period, but the Devils scored the last three goals of the game. The 29-year-old forward has four goals and two helpers in his last eight appearances. Through 40 games this season, he's up to 11 goals, 21 points and 75 shots. His tally Sunday was the 150th of his career.