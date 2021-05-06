Johnson had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Johnson got the scoring started 2:14 into the opening frame and helped Mikhail Sergachev bookend it with Tampa Bay's second empty-netter with 53 seconds to go. The diminutive forward's up to eight goals and 22 points in 52 games. This was Johnson's first multi-point outing since March 13.