Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opportunity no longer knocking
Johnson has a single assist in his last nine games.
Johnson has slipped down the depth chart -- his role on the second line has been taken by Anthony Cirelli. And he's currently in the bottom six. Johnson's 10 points in 21 games don't look horrible on the surface until you see that six points were scored in his first 10 games. His game, like those of a lot of smallish players, is built around opportunity and he just doesn't have much right now. Keep Johnson's name in mind if the lines get juggled, but for now, his fantasy value is slim.
