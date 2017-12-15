Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Piles on goal, assist

Johnson scored his eighth goal of the season and added an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over Arizona.

The diminutive forward stretched his point streak to six games, a span that's featured a whopping 11 points. Even more impressively, Johnson has produced two points in each of his last four games, bringing his season total up to 22 in 31 contests. He's endured a pretty tough fall from grace since 2014-15's 72-point breakout (38 and 45 in the two campaigns since), but the 27-year-old is showing signs of greatness right now that shouldn't go unnoticed in any format.