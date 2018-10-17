Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Posts hat trick against Hurricanes

Johnson recorded a hat trick and six shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old returned from an upper-body injury last week, and he certainly looked healthy Tuesday. Ironically, Johnson's last hat trick also came against the Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2018. He has three goals and five points in three games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories