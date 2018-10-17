Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Posts hat trick against Hurricanes
Johnson recorded a hat trick and six shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old returned from an upper-body injury last week, and he certainly looked healthy Tuesday. Ironically, Johnson's last hat trick also came against the Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2018. He has three goals and five points in three games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looking good for Opening Night matchup•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision for Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Targeting Opening Night return•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Watching practice from sidelines•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...