Johnson scored a power-pay goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Johnson drove to the net and cashed in a Yanni Gourde feed, putting the Lightning on top 4-3 with 9:04 left in the third period. The goal, Johnson's seventh of the year, was his first point in the last five games. The 30-year-old is on an almost identical pace to the one that landed him 14 goals and 31 points in 65 games a season ago.