Johnson scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Johnson went bar-down from above the right faceoff circle to tie the game at 4-4 with 2:50 left in the second period. It was the first goal of the playoffs for Johnson, who logged less than 10 minutes of playing time. The 30-year-old has just two points and 11 shots on goal in 10 playoff games.