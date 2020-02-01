Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Provides helper in win
Johnson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Johnson reached the 25-point mark with his helper Friday. He's at 12 goals, 13 assists, 84 shots and 50 hits in 46 games this year. The 29-year-old figures to remain on a highly productive line with Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat for the foreseeable future.
