Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Provides helper in win

Johnson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Johnson reached the 25-point mark with his helper Friday. He's at 12 goals, 13 assists, 84 shots and 50 hits in 46 games this year. The 29-year-old figures to remain on a highly productive line with Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat for the foreseeable future.