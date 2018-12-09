Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Quietly effective
Johnson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over Colorado.
Johnson has five points in his last five games and 22 in 30 this season. Much to our surprise, that's a 60-point pace. There's room for scorers like Johnson on most fantasy squads. Check your wire.
