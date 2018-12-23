Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Racking up goals

Johnson scored two goals on two shots in a 6-3 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

While owners expect his shooting percentage to take a dive, it just keeps rising. After scoring on both shots Saturday, it's up to a career-high 20.3 percentage, which is seven percent higher than normal. That makes Johnson a great sell-high candidate. He has 16 goals and 27 points in 36 games this season, and in 2017-18, Johnson had 21 goals and 50 points.