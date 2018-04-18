Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to rock
Johnson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Johnson didn't practice Tuesday, and instead had a "body maintenance day," but it doesn't seem as though he was ever in serious danger of missing Game 4. The 29-year-old American, who's notched two goals and one assist in the first three games of the series, will slot into his usual role skating on Tampa Bay's second line and second power-play unit Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Back on track with two-point series opener•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Held off scoresheet for ninth time in last 10•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Quiet three-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time call•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...