Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to rock

Johnson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Johnson didn't practice Tuesday, and instead had a "body maintenance day," but it doesn't seem as though he was ever in serious danger of missing Game 4. The 29-year-old American, who's notched two goals and one assist in the first three games of the series, will slot into his usual role skating on Tampa Bay's second line and second power-play unit Wednesday evening.