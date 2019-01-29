Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to roll Wednesday

Johnson (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johnson will ultimately miss just one game thanks to the All-Star break. He should retake his spot among the top six and on the power-play, looking to build on his 37 points through 47 games played in the first half. He and the Bolts begin the second half on a three-game east coast road trip.