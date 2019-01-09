Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Records two helpers
Johnson garnered a pair of assists versus Columbus on Tuesday.
Johnson may be stuck in a four-game goal drought, but he has continued to put up points with three helpers in those outings. The winger has the benefit of playing on a line with Nikita Kucherov, which no doubt makes picking up assists significantly easier. If he can start putting pucks into the back of the net, the 29-year-old, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to keep him out of the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Delivering goals becoming easy•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Racking up goals•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Generates helper•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Quietly effective•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Strikes early against Chicago•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not delivering for fantasy owners•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...