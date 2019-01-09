Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Records two helpers

Johnson garnered a pair of assists versus Columbus on Tuesday.

Johnson may be stuck in a four-game goal drought, but he has continued to put up points with three helpers in those outings. The winger has the benefit of playing on a line with Nikita Kucherov, which no doubt makes picking up assists significantly easier. If he can start putting pucks into the back of the net, the 29-year-old, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to keep him out of the lineup.