Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Returns to practice following injury scare
Johnson missed a portion of practice Monday after taking a puck to the face, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Injuries have limited Johnson to less than 70 games in each of the last two seasons, so fantasy owners were no doubt envisioning another shortened campaign when he initially left the ice. However, it appears the center is good to go and should be available against the Panthers on Friday.
