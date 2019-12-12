Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out next two contests

Johnson (lower body) will miss the Lightning's next two games versus Boston and Washington on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's upper-body issue has already cost him a pair of outings and is set to be sidelined for two more. Barring any setbacks, the natural center should be an option to suit up in Tuesday's clash with Ottawa and would likely resume a spot in the top six and on the power play. In those roles, the Spokane native is capable of providing top-end fantasy value.