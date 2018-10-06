Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Saturday
Johnson (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Panthers.
It appeared that Johnson might be able to suit up given that he was on the ice for morning skate in full gear, but the Bolts could simply be playing it safe with him given the long season ahead. He'll now focus on getting healthy for next Thursday's contest against the visiting Canucks.
