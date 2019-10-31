Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scores OT winner

Johnson finished Wednesday's 7-6 overtime win over New Jersey with three points.

In addition to scoring the OT winner, Johnson recorded a pair of assists Wednesday evening, one of which came on Alex Killorn's power-play goal at the 17:15 mark of the opening period. It was his first multi-point performance of the season and gives Johnson nine points in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories