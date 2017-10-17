Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scores shorty in win over Wings
Johnson scored a shorthanded goal and registered four shots on net during Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
Johnson has been deployed down the depth chart a little further than in years past, but it hasn't killed his production, as he's still recorded a respectable three goals, four points and 11 shots through six games. His 72-point campaign in 2014-15 now looks like it probably should be viewed as a statistical outlier, and fantasy expectations are best kept in check moving forward. Unless Johnson is elevated into a more prominent role, he's nothing more than a serviceable asset in most settings.
