Johnson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 round-robin victory over Boston.

Johnson crashed the net late in the third period and knocked home an Alex Killorn rebound, breaking a 2-2 deadlock with 1:27 remaining. Johnson also assisted on Killorn's power-play goal midway through the first period. A 20-goal scorer in each of the previous two seasons, Johnson dipped to 14 goals in 65 games during the 2019-20 regular season.