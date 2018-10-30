Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scoring drought over
Johnson has a point in each of his last two games after a four-game point drought.
The diminutive pivot had five points in his first three games, but the offence just dried up after that. Johnson scored a goal on Friday night against Vegas and picked up an assist Saturday against Arizona.
