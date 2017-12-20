Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scratched Tuesday
Johnson (illness) was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Johnson was able to practice Monday, so it was odd to see him left out of the lineup. Teammate Jake Dotchin is also battling illness. The Lightning will roll with seven defensemen in Johnson's absence. More updates on his status should be available after the game.
