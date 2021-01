Johnson is expected to get a chance to play on the second line this season, reports The Athletic.

Nikita Kucherov's long-term injury absence means that Johnson not only will stay in Tampa Bay, but move up the lineup -- he'd been the subject of trade rumors all summer and fall. Now, Johnson could skate with Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn, and get a plum role on the power play. He did score 29 goals just a couple years ago, so bump him up a little at draft.