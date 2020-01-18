Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sends helper
Johnson picked up an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Johnson had the secondary helper on the first of Anthony Cirelli's three goals in the game. Their line with Ondrej Palat was arguably the most effective against the Jets. Johnson is at 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists), 78 shots on goal, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating in 43 appearances this season, mostly in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Three points in high-scoring affair•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sitting out Monday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Given green light Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.