Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sends helper

Johnson picked up an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Johnson had the secondary helper on the first of Anthony Cirelli's three goals in the game. Their line with Ondrej Palat was arguably the most effective against the Jets. Johnson is at 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists), 78 shots on goal, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating in 43 appearances this season, mostly in a middle-six role.