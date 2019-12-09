Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Set to miss time
Johnson is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup for the "next couple of games" according to coach Jon Cooper, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
With a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against, the Islanders and Panthers, respectively, fantasy owners can all but guarantee Johnson won't play in the next two games and possibly beyond. Depending on the center's diagnosis, he could also find himself on injured reserve. Cory Conacher and Mitchell Stephens were called up in Johnson's stead and could both see time in the lineup.
