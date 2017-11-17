Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sets up goal in Ben Bishop's homecoming

Johnson recorded a secondary assist in Thursday's 6-1 home rout over the Stars.

The Bolts rattled their former goalie Ben Bishop and Johnson wasn't about to be left out of the fun. The power-play pivot enjoyed a four-game point streak in October, but otherwise hasn't been able to produce in consecutive contests this season. Don't expect him to buck that trend as long as he's far removed from the league-best top line featuring Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikita Kucherov.