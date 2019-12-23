Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sitting out Monday
Johnson (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Panthers.
Johnson didn't practice Monday, as he aggravated a lower-body injury that already held him out of four games in December, according to Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site. The Lightning don't play again until Saturday versus the Canadiens, so coach Jon Cooper hopes that will be enough time for Johnson to get healthy. Mathieu Joseph will enter the lineup in Johnson's place.
