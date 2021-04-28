Johnson produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnson set up Blake Coleman's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old Johnson reached the 20-point mark with the helper -- he has seven goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances. The Washington native has added 65 shots on goal, 58 hits and an even plus-minus rating this year.