Johnson produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Johnson set up Blake Coleman's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old Johnson reached the 20-point mark with the helper -- he has seven goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances. The Washington native has added 65 shots on goal, 58 hits and an even plus-minus rating this year.
