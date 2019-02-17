Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Snipes in two straight
Johnson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
He now has a goal in each of his last two games after he had scuffled through a quiet 11-game stretch in which he picked up just one point. Despite the slow stretch, Johnson is on a goal pace that might see him flirt with his first 30-goal season. That doesn't mean what it did a couple seasons ago, but it's still impressive enough. And solid for standard fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Offense plays disappearing act•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Dishes out four hits in return•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to roll Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not likely to be out long•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...