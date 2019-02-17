Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Snipes in two straight

Johnson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

He now has a goal in each of his last two games after he had scuffled through a quiet 11-game stretch in which he picked up just one point. Despite the slow stretch, Johnson is on a goal pace that might see him flirt with his first 30-goal season. That doesn't mean what it did a couple seasons ago, but it's still impressive enough. And solid for standard fantasy purposes.