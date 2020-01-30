Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sparks comeback with goal

Johnson potted a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Johnson finished off a give-and-go with Ondrej Palat at 5:48 of the second period to put the Lightning on the board. The 29-year-old now has 12 goals and 24 points in 45 contests this season. He's added 82 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-5 rating.