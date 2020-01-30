Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sparks comeback with goal
Johnson potted a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Johnson finished off a give-and-go with Ondrej Palat at 5:48 of the second period to put the Lightning on the board. The 29-year-old now has 12 goals and 24 points in 45 contests this season. He's added 82 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-5 rating.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sends helper•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Three points in high-scoring affair•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sitting out Monday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Given green light Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.