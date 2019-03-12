Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sparks offense in win
Johnson scored two goals in Monday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
He got the Bolts on the board midway through the first period, then potted what proved to be the game-winner early in the second. Johnson's production has been spotty lately -- he had only three points (a goal and two assists) in his prior 10 contests -- but his 24 tallies and 42 points through 68 games is still providing him with solid overall fantasy value.
