Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Stiffled by Capitals in elimination game

Johnson went minus-1 with three hits and two empty shots in Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Capitals. His final stat line was comprised of one goal and four assists in the 2018 playoffs.

Tampa Bay's second-line center had a lot of trouble getting the puck on net in the conference finals, as he only registered 12 shots. For comparison's sake, Johnson averaged three shots per game through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference circuit. Still, his tapering off in the playoffs shouldn't have an adverse effect on his fantasy value since he's signed with the Lightning -- the offensive leaders from the regular season -- through 2023-24, plus he's cemented in a power-play role.