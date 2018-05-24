Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Stiffled by Capitals in elimination game
Johnson went minus-1 with three hits and two empty shots in Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Capitals. His final stat line was comprised of one goal and four assists in the 2018 playoffs.
Tampa Bay's second-line center had a lot of trouble getting the puck on net in the conference finals, as he only registered 12 shots. For comparison's sake, Johnson averaged three shots per game through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference circuit. Still, his tapering off in the playoffs shouldn't have an adverse effect on his fantasy value since he's signed with the Lightning -- the offensive leaders from the regular season -- through 2023-24, plus he's cemented in a power-play role.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Bags first goal of series•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Back on track with two-point series opener•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Held off scoresheet for ninth time in last 10•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Quiet three-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...