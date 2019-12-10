Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Still nursing injury
Coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Johnson (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's road game against Florida.
Johnson didn't suit up in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders, and is set to miss more time. It's still unclear what sort of injury the centerman is dealing with, as Cooper failed to provide further update on the issue. Johnson's next chance to suit up would be Thursday against Boston, but as long as he's out, Cory Conacher and Mitchell Stephens are likely to continue to see time in the lineup.
