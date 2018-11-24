Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Strikes early against Chicago

Johnson scored two goals in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

He gave the Bolts an early 2-0 lead that they wouldn't relinquish, scoring just 29 seconds into the game and then again before the eight-minute mark in the first period. Johnson now has 11 goals and 18 points through 23 games, a vastly improved pace after the 29-year-old failed to top 50 points in any of the last three seasons.