Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Targeting Opening Night return
Johnson (upper body) is aiming to be healthy in time for Opening Night against the Panthers on Oct. 6, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Johnson missed just one regular-season contest last year on his way to 21 goals and 29 helpers. The Spokane, Washington native should see plenty of ice time in a top-six role, even if he misses the first game or two of the year, which should put him in position for a fourth season reaching the 50-point mark.
