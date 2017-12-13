Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Third straight multi-point game
Johnson recorded his third straight multi-point game Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over the Blues.
Quite the effort from the 27-year-old, who has put up three goals and nine points during a five-game point streak. Johnson went through a dry slump from mid-October to early-November, but he's really turned it on of late for the Eastern-Conference leading Bolts. The second-line winger now has 20 points in 30 games and is contributing on the power play. Roll him out with confidence.
