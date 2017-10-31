Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Three-game point slump

Johnson has gone three games without a point, including the Lightning's 8-5 offensive outburst Monday night.

The Bolts are extremely deep up front, so the forwards on lines other than the top one take turns putting up points. Johnson has been skating with Alex Killorn and JT Brown, or Killorn and Yanni Gourde at even strength, so he's playing more of a depth role right now than in the past. We think the points will come, but it might take a while if Brayden Point continues to show he can center the second line. Be patient.