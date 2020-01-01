Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Three points in high-scoring affair
Johnson scored a goal and added a pair of assists, one on the power play, in a 6-4 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.
The three-point effort pushed Johnson's season point total to 18, but he remains without a power-play goal this season. He does have five power-play helpers, though. The 29-year-old is producing 0.55 points per game in 2019-20, in line with Johnson's career average, and is a mid-tier option in all formats. He is more than capable of turning in nights like this but can also go cold for long stretches.
