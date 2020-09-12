Johnson scored a goal and doled out four hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Johnson tied the game at three with his goal at 12:04 of the third period, but that was the extent of the Lightning's offense. It was the 30-year-old's fourth goal and seventh point of the playoffs. He's added 30 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-4 rating in 16 contests.