Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ties longest NHL scoring streak this season
Johnson's continuous points streak now stands at 12 games after he scored twice in a 5-0 win over Columbus on Sunday night.
Twelve games ties him with teammates Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for the longest in the NHL this season. He scored the winner early in the second; it was his 100th career marker (345 games). The second came just 3:27 later. Johnson has eight goals and 10 assists during the streak and has clearly woken from his early-season offensive slumber.
