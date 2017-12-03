Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Two goals snap 15-game drought

Johnson scored twice Saturday night in a 5-2 win over San Jose.

The goals snapped a 15-game goal drought. Johnson hasn't produced much offense this year -- he had just four assists in those 15 games and he has 13 points in 26 games. You have better options. By far.

